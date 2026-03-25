Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,032 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 26th total of 24,807 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,361 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 82,361 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 41,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $322,936.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,618,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,512,960.69. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 197,934 shares of company stock worth $1,595,552 over the last ninety days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 2.1%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

IAE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 16,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,746. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Further Reading

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