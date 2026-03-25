Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Travelers Companies stock on February 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/12/2026.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $291.67. 589,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,768. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.43 and a 12 month high of $313.12. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,366,997. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total transaction of $16,424,515.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,718,956.30. The trade was a 17.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,413,207,000 after buying an additional 110,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 486,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,746,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,298 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.