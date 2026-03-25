Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Off Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tenet Healthcare stock on February 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/5/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/5/2026.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $199.38. 170,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $247.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 244.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after buying an additional 362,083 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 238.3% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.85, for a total transaction of $1,910,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12 shares in the company, valued at $2,866.20. This represents a 99.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $1,865,555.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,111 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

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Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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