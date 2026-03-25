KE Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,045 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 464% compared to the average daily volume of 3,553 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in KE by 1.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in KE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in KE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KE by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

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KE Price Performance

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 1,915,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.62. KE has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.95.

KE Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 167.0%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is 86.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of KE in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

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