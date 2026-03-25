Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julia Letlow

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group stock on February 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/12/2026.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $174,263.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,503,093.74. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

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Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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