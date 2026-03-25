Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smithfield Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

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Smithfield Foods Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of SFD traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.12. Smithfield Foods has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Trending Headlines about Smithfield Foods

Here are the key news stories impacting Smithfield Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong operating momentum — Smithfield reported Q4 EPS of $0.83 (above consensus) and revenue of ~$4.23B; adjusted operating profit rose sharply, and the company cited resilient demand for packaged meats, driving the post‑earnings move. Article Title

Q4 beat and strong operating momentum — Smithfield reported Q4 EPS of $0.83 (above consensus) and revenue of ~$4.23B; adjusted operating profit rose sharply, and the company cited resilient demand for packaged meats, driving the post‑earnings move. Positive Sentiment: Record FY‑2025 results and cash flow; dividend raise — Smithfield reported FY sales up ~9.8%, operating profit of ~$1.3B, generated >$1B of operating cash flow and announced a higher annual dividend ($1.25 per share / quarterly $0.3125), supporting income‑oriented investors. Article Title

Record FY‑2025 results and cash flow; dividend raise — Smithfield reported FY sales up ~9.8%, operating profit of ~$1.3B, generated >$1B of operating cash flow and announced a higher annual dividend ($1.25 per share / quarterly $0.3125), supporting income‑oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Brand M&A to capture retail margins — Management announced a ~$450M deal to acquire Nathan’s Famous, which could convert Smithfield from licensee to brand owner and provide immediate earnings accretion when closed. Article Title

Brand M&A to capture retail margins — Management announced a ~$450M deal to acquire Nathan’s Famous, which could convert Smithfield from licensee to brand owner and provide immediate earnings accretion when closed. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Bank of America’s Peter Galbo reiterated a Buy and raised his price target to $32, citing structural margin upside and a favorable pork cycle, which can attract momentum buyers and help sentiment. Article Title

Analyst support — Bank of America’s Peter Galbo reiterated a Buy and raised his price target to $32, citing structural margin upside and a favorable pork cycle, which can attract momentum buyers and help sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance is conservative — the company issued low‑single‑digit sales growth and adjusted operating profit targets ($1.325B–$1.475B), which set expectations but leaves upside tied to commodity cycles and M&A execution. Article Title

2026 guidance is conservative — the company issued low‑single‑digit sales growth and adjusted operating profit targets ($1.325B–$1.475B), which set expectations but leaves upside tied to commodity cycles and M&A execution. Neutral Sentiment: Conference materials and call transcript available — investors can review the earnings slide deck and call transcript for detail on hog production reforms, capital allocation, and Sioux Falls facility plans. Article Title

Conference materials and call transcript available — investors can review the earnings slide deck and call transcript for detail on hog production reforms, capital allocation, and Sioux Falls facility plans. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears erroneous — multiple feeds reported “significant increase” but show zero shares; treat those reports with caution (no clear short pressure signal at the moment).

Short‑interest data appears erroneous — multiple feeds reported “significant increase” but show zero shares; treat those reports with caution (no clear short pressure signal at the moment). Negative Sentiment: Rising labor/input cost risk — broader market commentary flags higher labor costs and input inflation that could pressure margins if Smithfield cannot offset them through productivity or pricing. Article Title

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

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Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

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