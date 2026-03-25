SolarEdge Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,931 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 10,043 put options.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. 2,133,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,581. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

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SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Further Reading

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