ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.2750. 491,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,331,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded ProFrac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.63.

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ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a negative net margin of 18.97%.The firm had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 7,241.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProFrac

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ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends.

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