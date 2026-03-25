SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5725) per share and revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

SQZB stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

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About SQZ Biotechnologies

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SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel cell therapies through its proprietary microfluidic delivery technology. The company’s core “Cell Squeeze” platform temporarily disrupts cell membranes to enable direct intracellular delivery of a wide range of biomolecules, including proteins, peptides and nucleic acids, without relying on viral vectors. This approach is designed to improve manufacturing efficiency, enhance safety profiles and broaden the applicability of cell-based therapies across multiple disease areas.

The company’s pipeline spans oncology, infectious disease and regenerative medicine.

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