Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Trading 9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.4740 and last traded at $21.4740. 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.7050.

Rohm Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.14.

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Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.

About Rohm

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

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