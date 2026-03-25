Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 11.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.22 and last traded at $155.59. 355,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 657,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.52.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.86.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

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