Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). In a filing disclosed on March 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Waters stock on February 13th.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 2/5/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 1/7/2026.

Waters Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,497. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $414.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waters

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Wei Jiang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $289.46 per share, with a total value of $144,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $996,031.86. This trade represents a 17.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Waters by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Waters Company Profile

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Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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