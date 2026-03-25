Vameon (VON) Price Tops $0.0000

Vameon (VON) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Vameon has a market cap of $5.66 million and $181.56 thousand worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vameon token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vameon has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.60 or 1.00010415 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vameon Profile

Vameon launched on December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens. Vameon’s official message board is medium.com/@vameon69. Vameon’s official website is vameon.com. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69.

Buying and Selling Vameon

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 500,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.00001204 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $188,968.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vameon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vameon using one of the exchanges listed above.

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