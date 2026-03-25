Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 248.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,459 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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