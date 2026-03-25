Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 243.20% and a negative return on equity of 71.81%.

Here are the key takeaways from Draganfly’s conference call:

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Company reported a record 2025 revenue of $7.7M (up 17.8%), ended the year with ~ CAD 90.1M cash and subsequently closed a US$50M registered direct offering, providing a strong balance sheet for 2026–27 growth.

(up 17.8%), ended the year with ~ cash and subsequently closed a registered direct offering, providing a strong balance sheet for 2026–27 growth. Total comprehensive loss widened to $22.9M (2025 vs $14.06M prior year), with adjusted gross margin down to 20.4% (from 30.9%) and higher office/wage costs as the company scales, partly driven by inventory write-downs.

(2025 vs $14.06M prior year), with adjusted gross margin down to (from 30.9%) and higher office/wage costs as the company scales, partly driven by inventory write-downs. Product momentum centered on the new Outrider — a 7‑hour, 100‑lb payload multi‑mission drone — successfully deployed with Cochise County for Southern Border operations and positioned as a repeatable border‑management solution internationally.

— a 7‑hour, 100‑lb payload multi‑mission drone — successfully deployed with Cochise County for Southern Border operations and positioned as a repeatable border‑management solution internationally. Strategic defense traction through an U.S. Army FPV order, a partnership with DLA prime Global Ordnance, integrations with Palladyne AI (swarming) and Autonome (landmine clearance), plus hires of senior military advisors, all of which expand the company’s addressable military and public‑safety markets.

Draganfly Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.66. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Draganfly News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Strong revenue growth and cash runway — Draganfly reported Q4 revenue +18.5% YoY and full-year revenue +17.8%; year-end cash of roughly $90.2M and materially improved working capital provide financial flexibility for growth initiatives. GlobeNewswire Release

Strong revenue growth and cash runway — Draganfly reported Q4 revenue +18.5% YoY and full-year revenue +17.8%; year-end cash of roughly $90.2M and materially improved working capital provide financial flexibility for growth initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Defense and commercial contract wins/partnerships — the company announced a strategic partnership with Global Ordnance, a recent U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command contract (via DelMar Aerospace), a second heavy‑lift order from a Fortune‑50 telecom, and reseller appointments — all supporting addressable market growth in defense, public safety and enterprise. GlobeNewswire Release

Defense and commercial contract wins/partnerships — the company announced a strategic partnership with Global Ordnance, a recent U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command contract (via DelMar Aerospace), a second heavy‑lift order from a Fortune‑50 telecom, and reseller appointments — all supporting addressable market growth in defense, public safety and enterprise. Positive Sentiment: Autonomy/swarm technology momentum — Draganfly and Palladyne AI announced a swarm autonomy integration milestone for U.S. defense applications, which could increase the company’s competitive differentiation in next‑generation UAV systems. Palladyne Integration

Autonomy/swarm technology momentum — Draganfly and Palladyne AI announced a swarm autonomy integration milestone for U.S. defense applications, which could increase the company’s competitive differentiation in next‑generation UAV systems. Neutral Sentiment: Government engagement — Draganfly joined the Canadian Army UAS working group, which supports longer‑term defense market access but is not an immediate revenue driver. Globe and Mail

Government engagement — Draganfly joined the Canadian Army UAS working group, which supports longer‑term defense market access but is not an immediate revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears inconsistent — multiple reports show “large increases” but record zero shares/NaN changes, suggesting a data or reporting anomaly; not currently a clear market pressure signal. (internal data entries)

Short interest data appears inconsistent — multiple reports show “large increases” but record zero shares/NaN changes, suggesting a data or reporting anomaly; not currently a clear market pressure signal. (internal data entries) Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings miss and widening losses — Zacks flagged a Q4 EPS loss of $0.20 vs. consensus −$0.13, and the company reported a large comprehensive loss (including non‑cash items) for Q4 and FY2025 driven by higher operating expenses, fair‑value changes on warrants, and inventory write‑downs — the results and accounting charges likely triggered today’s selloff. Zacks Earnings Note

Q4 earnings miss and widening losses — Zacks flagged a Q4 EPS loss of $0.20 vs. consensus −$0.13, and the company reported a large comprehensive loss (including non‑cash items) for Q4 and FY2025 driven by higher operating expenses, fair‑value changes on warrants, and inventory write‑downs — the results and accounting charges likely triggered today’s selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: after‑hours plunge — coverage notes a >15% after‑hours drop tied to the earnings release and the larger-than-expected loss and non‑cash charges; expect volatility as investors digest the tradeoff between revenue/contract momentum and continuing losses. MSN After‑Hours Report

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Here are the key news stories impacting Draganfly this week:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Draganfly in the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPRO. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Draganfly in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Draganfly to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Draganfly from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Draganfly presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

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About Draganfly

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Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) is a Canada-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related software solutions for commercial, government and academic applications. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the company specializes in designing lightweight, modular drones that integrate advanced sensor payloads—including high-resolution imaging, multispectral and thermal cameras—to gather aerial data across a range of industries.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey UAS platforms, data-capture payloads and proprietary analytics software that enable clients to perform precision agriculture monitoring, land surveying, infrastructure inspection and environmental assessment.

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