Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 791.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 128,553.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,536,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,335 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,758.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,361,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,032 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in Netflix by 1,672.4% in the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 943,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,741,000 after acquiring an additional 890,299 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,179.80. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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