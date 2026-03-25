Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Paychex Price Performance
Shares of Paychex stock opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. Paychex has a 12-month low of $86.89 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.
Institutional Trading of Paychex
Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $121.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.
Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.
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