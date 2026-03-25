Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,188 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the February 26th total of 5,675 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

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Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, which trades under the ticker NASDAQ:BHFAL, is a U.S.-based financial services company that was established in April 2017 through the separation of MetLife’s retail business. The company focuses on helping individuals achieve lifetime financial security by offering a range of retirement income and protection products. Since its spin-off, Brighthouse has operated as an independent, publicly traded entity with a dedicated emphasis on annuities and life insurance solutions.

The company’s core product suite includes fixed and variable annuities designed to provide predictable retirement income, as well as life insurance policies that offer estate planning benefits and death-benefit protection.

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