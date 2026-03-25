Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $128.23 Thousand

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Lombard Staked BTC has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Lombard Staked BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $71,574.11 or 1.00280396 BTC on major exchanges. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market cap of $740.36 million and $128.23 thousand worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.58 or 1.00306276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,232.03 or 0.99801116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lombard Staked BTC Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 11,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. The official website for Lombard Staked BTC is www.lombard.finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance.

Buying and Selling Lombard Staked BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 11,784.25882022. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 70,930.0180205 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,122,540.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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