Short Interest in AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFI) Rises By 458.4%

AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,787 shares, a growth of 458.4% from the February 26th total of 2,111 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of AB International Buffer ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUFI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AB International Buffer ETF by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AB International Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AB International Buffer ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 490,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get AB International Buffer ETF alerts:

AB International Buffer ETF Stock Performance

AB International Buffer ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. AB International Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

About AB International Buffer ETF

The AB International Buffer ETF Intl Buffer ETF (BUFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFI was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB International Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.