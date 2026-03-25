Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,878 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 26th total of 169,840 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of CETY stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.84% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CETY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) is an energy technology company focused on the design, development and operation of renewable natural gas (RNG) systems. By deploying anaerobic digestion solutions, the company captures methane emissions from agricultural and organic waste streams and upgrades it into pipeline-quality RNG. This process not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also provides a sustainable energy alternative that can be used in utility gas grids, heavy-duty transportation and industrial applications.

The company offers a turnkey service model that spans project feasibility, engineering, equipment supply, construction management, financing and ongoing operations and maintenance.

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