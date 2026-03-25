Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 10th

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 53.8% increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 210.5%.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $279.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.
The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.
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