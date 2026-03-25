Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:FOF opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

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Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

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Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE: FOF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a portfolio of publicly traded closed-end funds. The fund primarily targets taxable closed-end vehicles spanning equity, fixed income, and real estate investment strategies, aiming to capture discounts to net asset value and generate competitive current income over a full market cycle.

FOF’s investment approach combines sector allocation and relative-value analysis to select closed-end funds across domestic and international markets.

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