Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$109.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.60 and a 1-year high of C$122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total transaction of C$1,536,902.85. Also, Director Marc Parent purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,421,166. This represents a 1,393.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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