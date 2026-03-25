BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Price Tops $118.89 on Exchanges

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be bought for about $118.89 or 0.00166572 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market cap of $95.74 million and $49.26 thousand worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.58 or 1.00306276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,232.03 or 0.99801116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 805,290 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 805,290.28775036. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 117.62683854 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $51,044.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazeStake Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

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