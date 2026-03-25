Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,290,650 shares, a growth of 215.6% from the February 26th total of 408,992 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
BSCR opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
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