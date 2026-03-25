Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,290,650 shares, a growth of 215.6% from the February 26th total of 408,992 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSCR opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 379,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 89,597 shares during the period. Farnam Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Farnam Financial LLC now owns 237,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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