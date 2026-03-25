Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer (SHWGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0286 per share and revenue of $957.3830 million for the quarter.

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Price Performance

Shares of Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

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About Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer

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Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SHWGF) is a China-based manufacturer of single-use medical devices and medical polymer products. Headquartered in Weihai, Shandong Province, the company operates under the umbrella of the Weigao Group and focuses on the development, production and distribution of disposable medical consumables.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses infusion and transfusion sets, disposable syringes, intravenous catheters, blood filters and apheresis sets, as well as devices for enteral nutrition and medical-grade tubing.

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