Air China (AIRYY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect Air China to post earnings of $0.0864 per share and revenue of $12.6286 billion for the quarter.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of AIRYY opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.81 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Air China has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

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About Air China

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Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the country’s major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.

The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.

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