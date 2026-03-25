American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Get American Well alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMWL

American Well Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $95.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.34. American Well has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $9.15.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.07. American Well had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Well

In other news, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $30,278.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,619.80. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,334 shares of company stock worth $50,120. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in American Well by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Well by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Well, operating under the trade name Amwell, is a Boston-based digital health company that develops and delivers telehealth solutions to healthcare providers, payers, employers and patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables secure virtual visits, remote patient monitoring and integrated care coordination across a range of medical disciplines, including primary care, behavioral health, chronic disease management and urgent care.

The company’s core offering, the Amwell Telehealth Platform, facilitates live video consultations, asynchronous messaging, e-prescribing and electronic health record integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.