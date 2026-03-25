Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

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Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $55.08 on Friday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its position in Fortis by 157.4% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 123.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc is a Canadian diversified electric and gas utility holding company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Through a portfolio of regulated utility subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission, distribution and generation assets. Fortis serves customers across multiple jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, focusing on the delivery of safe, reliable energy to residential, commercial and industrial users.

The company’s core activities include operation and maintenance of transmission and distribution networks, ownership of generation facilities, and investment in grid modernization and system resilience.

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