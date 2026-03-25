Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FDMT FY2030 Earnings

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.96. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 164.43%.The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.86 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $468.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after buying an additional 2,882,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 1,785,106 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,653,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 605.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,235,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,156 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

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4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D’s pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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