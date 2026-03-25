Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect Enveric Biosciences to post earnings of ($55.80) per share for the quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Enveric Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enveric Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Enveric Biosciences

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Enveric Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-based therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research platform leverages proprietary medicinal chemistry to design, synthesize and optimize molecules derived from established psychoactive compounds, with a goal of improving safety, efficacy and tolerability compared with traditional formulations.

Enveric’s preclinical pipeline features synthetic analogs of ibogaine, psilocybin and MDMA, each engineered to enhance therapeutic outcomes in conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and anxiety.

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