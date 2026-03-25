Entera Bio (ENTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 6:30 AM ET.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Entera Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Activity at Entera Bio

In other Entera Bio news, Director Geno J. Germano purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 596,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company’s lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

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