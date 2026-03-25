Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$125.45

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$125.45.

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cargojet from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

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Cargojet Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$81.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.48. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$65.60 and a 12-month high of C$113.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.04.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. Cargojet had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of C$284.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.890933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

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