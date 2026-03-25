Yeahka (YHEKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yeahka (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0801 per share and revenue of $237.8850 million for the quarter.

Yeahka Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YHEKF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Yeahka has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.04.

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About Yeahka

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Yeahka Technology Group Co, Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based fintech company specializing in payment and value-added services for merchants in mainland China. The company develops and provides a range of smart point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile POS applications and cloud-based software solutions designed to streamline transaction processing and enhance the retail experience.

Its core offerings include integrated POS hardware that supports QR code, chip-and-pin and contactless payments, along with a suite of merchant management tools such as inventory tracking, customer relationship modules and data analytics dashboards.

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