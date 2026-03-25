Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Evaxion A/S from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. JonesTrading began coverage on Evaxion A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evaxion A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

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Evaxion A/S Trading Down 5.4%

Institutional Trading of Evaxion A/S

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Evaxion A/S has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Evaxion A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evaxion A/S

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Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

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