Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $8.31

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.3125.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Sprinklr from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Sprinklr Stock Down 4.1%

Sprinklr stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.93 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.480 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 21,665 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $154,254.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 404,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,627.76. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $200,005.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 970,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,905.05. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 361,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,083 over the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 2,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 666,270 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $10,310,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 212.2% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 503,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 342,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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