Zacks Research Comments on Thor Industries FY2026 Earnings

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the RV manufacturer will earn $3.94 per share for the year. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

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THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Thor Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $122.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,130 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Thor Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,262 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,879 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,113 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $524,474.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,877.56. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,266,750. This represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

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Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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