Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect Hoth Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.1031) per share for the quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOTH shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hoth Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hoth Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, licensing and development of novel therapies for dermatological, central nervous system and other debilitating conditions. The company’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing late preclinical or early clinical assets with promising pharmacological profiles and leveraging formulation science to optimize delivery. Core to its approach is the design of topical and localized administration platforms intended to enhance drug penetration, sustain release and reduce systemic exposure.

Hoth’s development pipeline encompasses multiple candidate programs addressing high-unmet-need areas such as atopic dermatitis, epidermolysis bullosa and oral mucositis.

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