ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $107.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.3333.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

Insider Activity

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.52.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Thomas Andrew Rowland sold 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $357,470.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,264.30. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $415,300.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,216.80. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,860 shares of company stock worth $2,114,771. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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