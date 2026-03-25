What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for BURL Q2 Earnings?

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.23 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $13.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Burlington Stores from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.44.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $324.69 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $332.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,643,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,070,000 after buying an additional 232,358 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

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Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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