Jinxin Fertility Group (JXFGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Jinxin Fertility Group to post earnings of $0.0043 per share and revenue of $190.1590 million for the quarter.

Jinxin Fertility Group Price Performance

Shares of JXFGF stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Jinxin Fertility Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jinxin Fertility Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Jinxin Fertility Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that provides a full spectrum of assisted reproductive and fertility services through its network of clinics and laboratory facilities in mainland China. The company offers in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), egg and sperm cryopreservation, pre-implantation genetic testing and counseling, and related reproductive health services designed to support couples and individuals seeking to build families.

Since its founding in 2014, Jinxin Fertility Group has expanded its presence into multiple major cities, partnering with local hospitals and healthcare institutions to deliver standardized clinical protocols and advanced laboratory capabilities.

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