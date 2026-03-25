Chinasoft International (CFTLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Chinasoft International to post earnings of $0.0229 per share and revenue of $1.3944 billion for the quarter.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

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About Chinasoft International

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Chinasoft International is a Shenzhen-based provider of end-to-end information technology services and digital solutions. The company specializes in IT consulting, enterprise application development and maintenance, software testing and quality assurance, geographic information systems (GIS) and custom software engineering. Chinasoft serves clients across industries such as finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare and public sector organizations, helping them modernize legacy systems, build cloud-native applications and harness data analytics and artificial intelligence to drive business insights.

Founded in 2000 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, Chinasoft International has expanded its service portfolio to encompass digital transformation initiatives, including cloud migration, big data management, IoT platform development and cybersecurity solutions.

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