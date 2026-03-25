Septerna (SEPN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Septerna to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $15.5570 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts expect Septerna to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Septerna Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ SEPN opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 3.46. Septerna has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Septerna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Septerna from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Septerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Septerna from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Septerna from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEPN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,979,729.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283.30. The trade was a 98.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $115,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 174,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,834.73. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Septerna

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Septerna by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Septerna during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Septerna by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

Septerna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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