Fermi Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 30th (NASDAQ:FRMI)

Fermi’s (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 30th. Fermi had issued 32,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $682,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Fermi in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Fermi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Texas Capital raised Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

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Fermi Stock Up 3.2%

Institutional Trading of Fermi

Fermi stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Fermi has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fermi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Fermi Company Profile

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Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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