What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Fortinet FY2027 Earnings?

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Fortinet in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $79.34 on Monday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $109.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Fortinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.