National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

NESR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $30.00 target price on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 1.0%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 71.7% in the third quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 680.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 162,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 240.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 117,840 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $22.15 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

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National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

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