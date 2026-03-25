Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 129,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 432,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 26.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

Defense Metals Company Profile

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Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp. and changed its name to Defense Metals Corp. in December 2018. Defense Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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