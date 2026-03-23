Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 43,200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $91,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:PM opened at $162.90 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

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About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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