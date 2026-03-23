AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $143,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 954.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie signed a multi‑year collaboration with Alloy Therapeutics to develop a next‑generation antibody discovery platform aimed at hard‑to‑drug immunology targets — a pipeline boost that could support future biologics and reduce reliance on existing blockbusters. Is AbbVie (ABBV) Quietly Rewiring Its Immunology Edge With Alloy’s Antibody Discovery Deal?
- Positive Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics (an AbbVie company) released global consumer research and is rolling out updated educational and treatment frameworks, reinforcing revenue diversification in aesthetic products and services. Allergan Aesthetics Reveals Evolution in Approach to Modern Aesthetic Treatments
- Neutral Sentiment: The U.S. FDA asked manufacturers of certain Parkinson’s drugs to add seizure‑risk warnings — a classwide safety advisory that may affect companies with Parkinson’s portfolios; AbbVie’s direct exposure is unclear but investors should monitor any label updates. US FDA flags seizure risk with certain Parkinson’s drugs, seeks label warnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/flow note — commentary about defensive ETFs and rotation into dividend/defensive sectors could support demand for large dividend payers like AbbVie, but it’s not a catalyst unique to the company. The Market’s Favorite Active ETF Was Made for This Moment. Is It Delivering?
- Negative Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s FDA approval of Icotyde, a once‑daily oral IL‑23 inhibitor, materially raised competitive concerns for AbbVie’s Skyrizi (an injectable IL‑23 product). The market reacted sharply as an oral pill can take share from injectables, driving recent ABBV weakness. ABBV Stock Slides 5%: Is J&J’s Icotyde a Threat to Skyrizi?
- Negative Sentiment: A generic entrant (Milnacipran HCl) for Savella® was launched, signaling ongoing generic pressure on some of AbbVie’s older products and modest revenue risk in pain management categories. Breckenridge announces launch of Milnacipran HCl Tablets, generic equivalent of Savella®
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term price action: analysts and market pieces highlight a recent pullback and underperformance vs. peers, amplifying volatility as investors re‑price growth assumptions for Skyrizi and the company’s near‑term outlook. AbbVie (ABBV) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Insider Buying and Selling
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV stock opened at $204.34 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore cut their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
See Also
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